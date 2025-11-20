Dow Jones futures climb as Nvidia boosts AI trade, US NFP awaited

Dow Jones futures advance 0.62% to trade near 46,500 during European hours on Thursday, ahead of the United States (US) market open. The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures are also higher, rising 1.29% and 1.78% to around 6,750 and 25,150, respectively, at the time of writing.

US index futures rise as market confidence revived in the artificial intelligence trade after Nvidia released strong quarterly results and upbeat outlook on Wednesday. CEO Jensen Huang said demand for its Blackwell chips is “off the charts.” Other chipmakers and AI-related stocks, including AMD, Micron Technology, Broadcom and Palantir, also moved higher.

Traders await the release of the US September US labor data later on Thursday for fresh direction on the Fed’s policy outlook. Markets expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 50K in September 2025, up from 22K in August, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain at 4.3%. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has said it will not publish the regular October employment report because household survey data cannot be collected retroactively, adding that the missing data will be included in the delayed November release.

Wall Street advanced in Wednesday’s regular session as markets trimmed expectations for another Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. The Dow Jones added 0.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.38% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.59%.

The FOMC Minutes from the October 28–29 meeting showed officials remain divided and cautious about the path of interest rates. While most participants saw further rate cuts as likely over time, several did not view a December reduction as appropriate. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now assign a 34% chance of a 25 bps cut in December, down from 50% just a day earlier.