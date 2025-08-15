Donald Trump lands in Alaska ahead of Putin meeting

United States (US) President Donald Trump has landed in Alaska, as he gears up for his sit-down meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy is not in attendance.

According to market rumors, President Trump is prepared to offer Russia “rare earth minerals” access, ostensibly in Alaska, in exchange for some sort of ceasefire package with Ukraine. This runs counter to most of Trump’s presidency, who has been consistently worrying publicly about other countries taking advantage of or otherwise disregarding US rare earth markets.

Trump reiterated that stock markets are doing well, functionally taking credit for all-time highs in equity valuations, despite a general decline in headline US stock indexes on Friday. Trump also reiterated his confidence that the meeting with Putin would be successful, outshone only by his confidence in how quickly he would abandon talks and head home if they aren’t successful.

Trump-Putin meeting numbers grow, energy sanctions may be on the table

According to reporting, the one-on-one meeting has suddenly expanded to a three-on-three. President Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. Neither presidential negotiating aide has formal foreign dignitary experience. Marco Rubio is an elected senator who is serving double-duty as acting national security advisor, and Steve Witkoff is a real estate investor.

According to further reporting, the US government is preparing some possible retaliatory sanctions against Russia if a peace deal isn’t secured today. Russian Crude Oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil would targeted by stiff trade restrictions if Putin doesn’t bring something satisfactory to the deal table with Trump.

