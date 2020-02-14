US dollar index prints a high of 99.14 to hit the highest level since mid-October.

The greenback continues to attract safe-haven flows amid coronavirus scare and growth concerns.

The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the value of the greenback against most majors, has risen to a fresh four-month high of 99.14, surpassing the previous high of 99.11 reached on Thursday.

The greenback continues to attract haven flows amid the signs of a slowdown in the Eurozone and increased fears of global growth slowdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

More importantly, the US economy looks to be on a stable footing, as highlighted by last week's Nonfarm Payrolls report. The data showed the economy added 225K jobs in January, beating the Wall Street estimates for a 158K gain by a big margin. Further, average hourly earnings rose 3.1% over a year ago, beating the estimate for 3% growth.

Focus on Eurozone and US data

The German data due at 07:00 GMT is expected to show the economy expanded by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of 2019. Meanwhile, the Eurozone GDP for the fourth quarter is expected to come in at an unchanged quarter-on-quarter reading of 0.1%.

A weaker-than-expected German GDP would bolster recession fears, boosting haven flows into the US dollar.

The dollar may also find love if the US January retail sales, due at 13:30, better the estimated growth of 3%. Post-retail sales, the focus would shift to the Industrial Production data.

Technical levels