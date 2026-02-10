TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Breaking: China’s CPI inflation declines to 0.2% YoY in January, vs 0.4% expected

Breaking: China’s CPI inflation declines to 0.2% YoY in January, vs 0.4% expected
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in January from a year ago after arriving at an increase of 0.8% in December, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported on Wednesday. The market consensus was for 0.4% in the reported period.

Chinese CPI inflation arrived at 0.2% MoM in January versus a rise of 0.2% prior, softer than the expectations of 0.3%.

China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 1.4% YoY in January, following a 1.9% fall in December. The data came in better than the market consensus of -1.5%.

Market reaction to China’s CPI, PPI data

At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.20% on the day to trade at 0.7087.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.02%-0.01%-0.23%-0.09%-0.18%-0.07%-0.02%
EUR0.02%0.01%-0.24%-0.07%-0.17%-0.04%0.00%
GBP0.01%-0.01%-0.25%-0.08%-0.18%-0.06%-0.01%
JPY0.23%0.24%0.25%0.16%0.06%0.18%0.24%
CAD0.09%0.07%0.08%-0.16%-0.10%0.02%0.07%
AUD0.18%0.17%0.18%-0.06%0.10%0.12%0.17%
NZD0.07%0.04%0.06%-0.18%-0.02%-0.12%0.05%
CHF0.02%-0.01%0.00%-0.24%-0.07%-0.17%-0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on Tuesday at 23:38 GMT as a preview of China’s CPI, PPI data.

China’s CPI, PPI Overview

The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) will publish its data for January at 01.30 GMT. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to show a rise of 0.4% YoY in January, compared to 0.8% in December. The Producer Price Index (PPI) is projected to show a decline of 1.5% in January versus a fall of 1.9% prior.

The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Meanwhile, the PPI is a measurement of the rate of inflation experienced by producers.

How could the China’s CPI, PPI affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to China’s CPI, PPI data. The pair edges lower as markets turn cautious ahead of the delayed US employment report for January that were pushed back due to the recently ended four-day government shutdown.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the 0.7100 psychological level. The next resistance level emerges at the January 27, 2023 high of 0.7129. The additional upside filter to watch is the February 2, 2023 high of 0.7158.

To the downside, the February 10 low of 0.7007 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the February 2 low of 0.6908, followed by the January 23 low of 0.6834.

Inflation FAQs

Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.

Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flat lines around 1.1900; looks to US NFP report for fresh directional impetus

EUR/USD flat lines around 1.1900; looks to US NFP report for fresh directional impetus

The EUR/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the 1.1900 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday as traders opt to wait for the release of US monthly employment details before placing fresh directional bets.

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3640

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3640

GBP/USD drops to daily lows near 1.3640 as sellers push harder and the Greenback extends its rebound in the latter part of Tuesday’s session. Looking ahead, the combination of key US releases, including NFP and CPI, alongside important UK data, should keep the pound firmly in focus over the coming days.

Gold recovers to $5,050, focus shifts to US jobs data

Gold recovers to $5,050, focus shifts to US jobs data

Gold turns higher to test $5,050 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders assess whether Gold has found a floor following a historic sell-off. The delayed US employment report for January, which was pushed back due to the recently ended four-day government shutdown, will take center stage later on Wednesday.

Ethereum: Whales buy the dip amid rising short bets

Ethereum: Whales buy the dip amid rising short bets

Following one of Ethereum's largest weekly drawdowns, whales are slowly returning to action alongside a drop in retail selling pressure. After slightly selling into the decline at the start of the month, whales or wallets with a balance of 10K-100K ETH began buying the dip last Wednesday as prices crashed further. 

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

Ripple trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers