China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in January from a year ago after arriving at an increase of 0.8% in December, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported on Wednesday. The market consensus was for 0.4% in the reported period.

Chinese CPI inflation arrived at 0.2% MoM in January versus a rise of 0.2% prior, softer than the expectations of 0.3%.

China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 1.4% YoY in January, following a 1.9% fall in December. The data came in better than the market consensus of -1.5%.

Market reaction to China’s CPI, PPI data

At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.20% on the day to trade at 0.7087.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.01% -0.23% -0.09% -0.18% -0.07% -0.02% EUR 0.02% 0.01% -0.24% -0.07% -0.17% -0.04% 0.00% GBP 0.01% -0.01% -0.25% -0.08% -0.18% -0.06% -0.01% JPY 0.23% 0.24% 0.25% 0.16% 0.06% 0.18% 0.24% CAD 0.09% 0.07% 0.08% -0.16% -0.10% 0.02% 0.07% AUD 0.18% 0.17% 0.18% -0.06% 0.10% 0.12% 0.17% NZD 0.07% 0.04% 0.06% -0.18% -0.02% -0.12% 0.05% CHF 0.02% -0.01% 0.00% -0.24% -0.07% -0.17% -0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on Tuesday at 23:38 GMT as a preview of China’s CPI, PPI data.

China’s CPI, PPI Overview

The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) will publish its data for January at 01.30 GMT. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to show a rise of 0.4% YoY in January, compared to 0.8% in December. The Producer Price Index (PPI) is projected to show a decline of 1.5% in January versus a fall of 1.9% prior.

The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Meanwhile, the PPI is a measurement of the rate of inflation experienced by producers.

How could the China’s CPI, PPI affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to China’s CPI, PPI data. The pair edges lower as markets turn cautious ahead of the delayed US employment report for January that were pushed back due to the recently ended four-day government shutdown.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the 0.7100 psychological level. The next resistance level emerges at the January 27, 2023 high of 0.7129. The additional upside filter to watch is the February 2, 2023 high of 0.7158.

To the downside, the February 10 low of 0.7007 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the February 2 low of 0.6908, followed by the January 23 low of 0.6834.