Gold price (XAU/USD) falls to near $5,045 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Traders assess whether prices have found a floor following a historic sell-off. The delayed US employment report for January, which was pushed back due to the recently ended four-day government shutdown, will take center stage later on Wednesday.

An improvement in risk appetite and renewed US Dollar (USD) demand could weigh on the precious metal in the near term. However, the potential downside for the yellow metal might be limited amid ongoing tensions between the United States (US) and Iran, which support a traditional asset such as Gold.

US President Donald Trump continued to threaten Iran with possible military attacks if Tehran does not accede to his demands on issues ranging from nuclear enrichment to ballistic missiles. The remarks came as Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani, met with the sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, to discuss the results of talks between US and Iranian officials last week.

“The recent bout of volatility has called into question the value of gold as a hedge against geopolitical and market swings,” said Mark Haefele, global wealth management chief investment officer at UBS Group AG. “We believe such worries are overdone, and that the rally in gold will resume.”

Traders might adopt a wait-and-see stance ahead of US employment and inflation reports later this week, which will offer clues on the path of Federal Reserve (Fed) policy. The jobs report, which will be released on Wednesday, is expected to show Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose 70,000 in January, while the unemployment rate is seen steady at 4.4% during the same period.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data will be published on Friday. Any signs of weakening in the US labor market or softer inflation could drag the Greenback lower and lift the USD-denominated commodity price.