At his speech today, Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari (voter, neutral) said:

Dodd-Frank has not soved 'to-big-to-fail' issue.

It is very hard to see asset bubbles in advance.

Fed aims to a smaller balance sheet once the economy is strong enough.

Productivity and population growth are needed in order to boost economic growth. The Fed, however, can't influence on productivity growth, let alone on population growth.

Labor market could have more room to run.

Inflation is being monitored very carefully.