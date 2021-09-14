DocuSign (DOCU Stock) and Teladoc Health (TDOC Stock) Technical analysis Elliott Wave forecast [Video]

DocuSign Inc.
DOCU: Daily Elliott Wave Chart.
Nice retracement, let’s look for reversal signs soon.
Teladoc Health Inc.
TDOC: Daily Elliott Wave Chart.
Eventually this possible triangle could be in wave B of (B).
