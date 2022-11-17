- Alibaba reports fiscal Q2 earnings results.
- BABA shares rise 3% on EPS beat.
- Alibaba missed sales expectations by nearly half a billion dollars.
Alibaba (BABA) released results for its fiscal second quarter of 2023 early Thursday that seems to have placed it ahead of the broad US market. Despite a large topline miss, BABA shares have advanced 4% early in the regular session to $81.31. This contrasts sharply with the rest of the market as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the fed funds rate probably needs to be raised at least one percentage point and may need to go as high as 7%. This has pushed the US stock market into a general sell-off, with the Nasdaq losing 1.5%.
Alibaba FQ2 earnings
China's answer to Amazon (AMZN) posted earnings per American despository share (EPADS) of $1.82, which was well above the $1.65 consensus expected by Wall Street. Revenue was another story. The setback from covid lockdowns hit sales figures nationwide in China, and Alibaba was a major victim of the policy. Revenue reached $29.12 billion in the quarter, missing its mark by $490 million. Despite being half a billion dollars off consensus, revenue still rose 3% YoY. This is a sign that the most recent quarter's pullback, when shareholders saw saw sales drop 4.2% YoY, might be a one time phenomenon.
“The uncertainties of the global landscape have only reinforced our resolve to focus on building capacity that will yield sustainable, high-quality growth for our customers and our own business over the long term," said CEO and chairman Daniel Zhang. "The trust of our shareholders has enabled Alibaba's development over the past 23 years, and we are committed to improving shareholder return as we continue to strengthen the foundations for Alibaba’s future."
The EPADS figure also bested the year ago figure of $1.75.
"We have continued to take a holistic approach to improve operating efficiency and cost optimization throughout the company that resulted in adjusted EBITA growth of 29% YoY," said CEO Toby Xu. "With strong net cash position and cash flow generation, we repurchased approximately $18 billion of our shares under our existing $25 billion share repurchase program."
Alibaba's board also increased the share repurchase program by $15 billion and extended the program to the end of fiscal 2025.
Alibaba stock forecast
The macro backdrop of Alibaba stock does not look good. Nearly all the pundits seem to think the euphoria over the past week is over and expect another extended sell-off to ensue through the end of the year. Despite inflation appearing to finally give in to the Fed's rate hikes, Bullard's comments have forced trades to reckon with at least another wave of tightening before any true pivot is confirmed.
BABA stock is currently nearing the $85 resistance level from early October. After that sits a heavy precedent for $88, which worked on and off as support for much of the year. Beyond this point are the psychological $100 level and the $105 resistance price from the August 25 swing high. Support remains at $73.28.
BABA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds above 1.0300 in volatile day
EURUSD managed to stage a rebound after dropping toward 1.0300 earlier in the day but struggled to gather momentum. With the US Dollar continuing to benefit from safe-haven flows in the second half of the day, the pair remains on track to post daily losses.
GBPUSD stays deep in red below 1.1800
GBPUSD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades below 1.1800 on Thursday as investors assess the UK's Autumn Budget. Meanwhile, the broad-based US Dollar strength amid risk aversion puts additional weight on the pair's shoulders.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Ethereum price paints ugly picture on chart of what is to come
ETH price action has been in the crosshairs since Wednesday after claims that crypto platform Genesis blocked any payouts and repayments of funds. It might be the next domino in the wake of the FTX meltdown from last week.
US Retail Sales true story
The Retail Sales data is not adjusted for inflation. This means higher prices for essential items can drive retail sales higher even if the consumer is actually slowing and trying to spend less.