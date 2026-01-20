Denmark Economy Minister Lose: Can’t rule out ACI trade tool against US tariff threats
Denmark Economy Minister Stephanie Lose said during European trading hours on Tuesday that the government is keeping all options on the table with regards to a response to the United States (US) tariff threats on several European Union (EU) members.
We can't rule out using ACI (anti coercion instrument) trade tool on US.
We are keeping all options on the table with regards to a response to the US tariff threats.
