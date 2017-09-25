Dallas Fed: Growth in Texas manufacturing activity holds steady

Dallas Fed: Growth in Texas manufacturing activity holds steadyBy Eren Sengezer
"Texas factory activity continued to increase in September, according to business executives responding to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey," said the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Monday.
Key takeaways:
- The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, edged down to 19.5 from 20.3 in August, indicating output grew at about the same pace as last month.
- The new orders index increased and the growth rate of orders index ticked down but stayed positive, coming in at 18.6 and 9.7, respectively.
- The capacity utilization index edged up four points to 15.8, while the shipments index jumped nine points to 27.4.
- Labor market measures suggested faster employment growth and longer workweeks this month. The employment index came in at 16.3, its highest level since April 2014.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.