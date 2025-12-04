TRENDING:
Crude Oil price today: WTI price bullish at European opening
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price advances on Thursday, early in the European session. WTI trades at $59.21 per barrel, up from Wednesday’s close at $58.93.

Brent Oil Exchange Rate (Brent crude) is also up, advancing from the $62.68 price posted on Wednesday, and trading at $62.93.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from October highs amid USD uptick; holds above mid-1.1600s

The EUR/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Thursday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong gains to its highest level since October 17. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1660-1.1655 region, though the downside seems limited amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

GBP/USD softens below 1.3350 on renewed US Dollar demand

The GBP/USD pair loses ground to around 1.3330 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The major pair retreats from nearly a two-month high amid renewed US Dollar demand. However, the rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week might cap its downside. Traders will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report later on Thursday. 

Gold edges lower as USD rebounds from over one-month low; downside seems limited

Gold trades with a negative bias during the Asian session on Thursday, though it lacks bearish conviction and remains confined in the weekly range. The US Dollar attempts a modest recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched on Wednesday, and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the commodity.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitc

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Japan’s new 'Sanaenomics' measures, named after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are likely to boost growth and stabilise inflation in 2026. However, too much additional government stimulus may have unexpected consequences for the economy.

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading features in 2026.

