Crude Oil price today: WTI price bullish at European opening

Crude Oil price today: WTI price bullish at European opening
FXStreet Team

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price advances on Wednesday, early in the European session. WTI trades at $58.67 per barrel, up from Tuesday’s close at $58.51.

Brent Oil Exchange Rate (Brent crude) is also up, advancing from the $62.35 price posted on Tuesday, and trading at $62.49.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1650 amid sustained USD weakness

EUR/USD holds higher ground around 1.1650 in the European session on Wednesday. Expectations of monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB keep bearish pressures intact on the US Dollar. Focus shifts to ECB President Lagarde's parliamentary testimony and US data. 

GBP/USD retakes 1.3250 on the road to recovery, US data eyed

GBP/USD extends its recovery momentum to test 1.3250 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains weak amid an almost certain interest rate cut by the Fed next week, underpinning the pair's upside ahead of the US ADP jobs and US ISM Services PMI data. 

Gold retreats to the lower end of its daily range, holds above $4,200 amid mixed cues

Gold struggles to capitalize on a modest intraday move up and retreats to the lower end of its daily range heading into the European session on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds on its platform.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform.

