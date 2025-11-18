TRENDING:
Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price falls on Tuesday, early in the European session. WTI trades at $59.34 per barrel, down from Monday’s close at $59.71.
Brent Oil Exchange Rate (Brent crude) is also shedding ground, trading at $63.38 after its previous daily close at $63.75.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

EUR/USD ranges around 1.1600 amid risk aversion

EUR/USD ranges around 1.1600 amid risk aversion

EUR/USD trades in a narrow range at around 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday, following the corrective move from an over two-week high of 1.1656. The pair strives to regain strength as the US Dollar struggles to extend a two-day recovery, with investors turning cautious ahead of the missed mid-tier US data releases. 

GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.3150

GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.3150

GBP/USD is trading listlessly near 1.3150 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair struggles amid broad risk aversion, even as the US Dollar remains on the back foot, awaiting the release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls data for a fresh directional impetus. 

Gold flirts with $4,000; seems vulnerable near one-week low amid reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold flirts with $4,000; seems vulnerable near one-week low amid reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold maintains its offered tone near a one-week low through the early European session on Tuesday, with bears awaiting a break below the $4,000 psychological mark before positioning for further losses. A slew of influential FOMC members showed little conviction for reducing borrowing costs, forcing traders to pare their bets for another rate cut in December.

Bitcoin price drops below $90,000 as sell-off intensifies

Bitcoin price drops below $90,000 as sell-off intensifies

Bitcoin price slips below $90,000 on Tuesday, deepening its ongoing correction after last week’s sharp decline. The institutional demand also supports a bearish outlook as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded $254.54 million in outflows on Monday, extending the persistent wave of withdrawals.

Market retreat deepens ahead of key data

Market retreat deepens ahead of key data

The S&P 500 extended its retracement slide on Monday, down nearly 1.0% and closing under the 50-day SMA at 6,707 for the first time since May this year. While several bearish technical signals have emerged, the pullback remains modest at roughly 6.0% from record highs, leaving the longer-term trend intact.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, holding above the $130 mark. The technical outlook for Solana focuses on key support at $126 amid heightened selling pressure.

