Crude Oil Futures: Scope for extra losses

CME Group’s flash readings for Crude Oil futures markets note traders increased their open interest positions by nearly 21K contracts, the largest single-day build since March 11. Volume followed suit and went up by around 106.6K contracts, reversing five consecutive daily pullbacks.
WTI now looks to $57.50
Prices of the WTI closed with losses once again on Wednesday. This move was against the backdrop of rising open interest and volume, indicative that further retracement could extend to recent March lows in the $57.50 mark per barrel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the downside below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD bears take a breather and defend 1.1700 but not out of the woods yet. Fresh lockdown in France and rising covid concerns in Europe pressure the euro. US President Biden’s infrastructure plan meets scepticism. Focus on US yields, PMI data.
GBP/USD looks to regain 1.3800, UK Manufacturing PMI in focus
GBP/USD treads water below 1.3800, struggling to keep Wednesday’s recovery. The UK expats living without permanent residence will be pushed out from EU as Brexit kicks in. US President Biden’s infrastructure plan faces rejection. Bulls look for upbeat UK PMI ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold regains above $1,700 even as S&P 500 Futures wobble
Gold refreshes intraday high following a bounce off $1,705.84. US Treasury yields pause rally near multi-month top, S&P 500 Futures struggle to extend Wednesday’s recovery. US-China tussle, downbeat China PMI also weigh on the sentiment.
Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation
Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.