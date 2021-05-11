Crude Oil Futures: Look neutral near-term

Open interest in Crude Oil futures markets rose by more than 5K contracts on Monday according to preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume followed suit and went up for the second session in a row, this time by around 34.8K contracts.
WTI faces some consolidation very near-term
Prices of the WTI charted an inconclusive session on Monday amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, extra rangebound looks likely in the very near-term, while a surpass of recent peaks near the $65.00 mark per barrel (May 5) could allow for the continuation of the uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
