In light of advanced data for crude oil futures markets from CME Group, open interest dropped for yet another session on Tuesday, this time by just 309 contracts. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppy activity and went up by around 81.8K contracts.

WTI stays capped by $35.00/bbl

Prices of the barrel of WTI are seen extending the ongoing consolidative theme, always below the key $35.00 mark and against the backdrop of the persistent decline in open interest and erratic performance in volume.