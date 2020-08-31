Coronavirus update UK: 1,406 new coronavirus infections confirmed on Monday

There were 1,496 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Monday morning, the UK government data showed. This reading followed Sunday's increase of 1,715.

Further details of the daily report revealed that the total number of fatalities within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 rose by 2 to 41,501.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. The GBP/USD pair, which touched a fresh 2020 high of 1.3396 earlier in the day, was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 1.3376.