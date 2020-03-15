Coronavirus update: Trump tests negative, disruptions in US airports, Spain, France under restrictions

Coronavirus continues spreading around the world with over 150,000 confirmed infections and nearly 6,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins' tracker.

In the US, new screening procedures have caused long delays at airports after President Donald Trump declared an emergency on Friday. The president undertook a coronavirus test that came out negative. He spent time with several people that carry the disease.

The UK is considering asking people over 70 to self-isolate for four-months for their protection. The country has yet to impose severe restrictions on gatherings and schools are open

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared a state of emergency in a televised debate. Movements are restricted to essentials such as work that cannot be done remotely, grocery shopping, and health issues. The PM's wife tested positive for Covid-19.

French local elections are going ahead as planned but most public life – including Paris' famous cafés – has been shut down. France is Europe's second-largest economy.