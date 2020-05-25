Coronavirus update: Germany’s reproduction rate ticks higher to 0.94, still below 1.0 key level

The latest data from the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 178,570, with a total of 8,257 deaths reported on Friday.

Cases increased by 289 in Germany on Monday versus Sunday’s +431. The death toll rose by 10, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) stays below the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.94 as of Sunday. `

The total estimate of about 161,200 persons has recovered as of the latest update.

EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0900

EUR/USD holds the lower just below 1.0900, as the US dollar continues to draw the haven bids across the board amid escalating US-China tensions. Focus shifts to the German IFO survey.