Coronavirus update: Germany reports 149 new deaths, Australia’s cases nears 5k

According to World Health Organization’s (WHO) March 31 update, globally, 36,571 have died and 754,948 tested positive.

The German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 67,366, with a total of 732 deaths reported as of Wednesday.

Cases rose by 5,453 in Germany when compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 149.

China’s National Health Commission reported on Wednesday, 36 new cases as on Tuesday, down from 48 a day earlier. All but one of the cases were imported, bringing the total number of imported cases to 806.

Indonesian government declared a state of emergency on March 31 as the death toll saw a spike to 136 people. The number of confirmed infections stood at 1,528. The financial authorities slashed the GDP growth estimate to 2.3%, in the wake of the virus impact.

Japanese confirmed cases topped 2,000, and public broadcaster NHK said 78 cases in Tokyo took its tally of infections past 500. Media reports said 7 people in the city had died, five at one hospital. The government is not yet decided on a lockdown measure.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia reached 4711 after NSW reported another 150. The death tally rises to 20. The majority of Australia’s coronavirus cases were acquired overseas.

New Zealand’s government on Wednesday said there were 61 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total to 708. They said they will wait to assess whether the lockdown measures are working.

Thailand reported 120 new cases and two more deaths on Wednesday. The Health Minister reported that the number of confirmed infections in the country rose to 1,771, with 12 deaths.

According to data from the Indian Health Ministry and State governments, COVID-19 has claimed 49 lives as of March 31, As many as 1547 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.