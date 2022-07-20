More restrictive measures are on the table, as China reports more than 1000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since May 20.
The country recorded 1,012 new coronavirus cases for July 19, of which 150 were symptomatic and 862 were asymptomatic, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).
China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case. Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases.
Amidst rising covid count, the angst against the authorities also grew after it was reported that 84 homes in an apartment complex in Guangzhou city’s Liwan district had been opened in an effort to find any “close contacts” hiding inside and to disinfect the premises.
However, authorities in southern China have apologized for breaking into the homes of people who had been taken to a quarantined hotel. Those affected by the break-ins have been told that they will be compensated for the damage.
China maintains a strict zero-Covid policy despite its mounting economic costs. If the cases continue to rise at this pace, fresh lockdowns in Beijing and Shanghai won't come as a surprise.
Market reaction
Markets seem to ignore the concerning Chinese covid news, as worries over an imminent recession fade, with investors believing that the worst may be over for global stocks. The S&P 500 futures were last seen trading up 0.38% on the day while the US dollar index sheds 0.07% to trade around 106.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
