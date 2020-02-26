Coronavirus: Spain, France, Iran, and Kuwait confirm new cases, stocks negative

New reports about coronavirus cases are weighing on the market mood. France has confirmed one new case, with the total reaching 17. Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid have announced a new infection, bringing the total to 10.

Kuwait has said six new patients have the virus, raising the total to 18. Iran announced a leap of 44 new cases.

Markets in Europe are down and US S&P 500 futures are pointing to a 1% fall later in the day. US yields are on the back foot and gold has advanced to $1,651.