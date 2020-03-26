Coronavirus: A deeper recession but not depression – Morgan Stanley

Falling demand and disrupted supply chains will trigger a global economic recession. However, strong monetary and fiscal policy responses under way could set the stage for a second-half rebound, according to economists at Morgan Stanley.
Key quotes
“Chief U.S. Economist Ellen Zentner now expects a full-year 2020 contraction of 3.0%, instead of her previous 0.6% growth forecast. Such a decline would trim global growth to 0.3% for 2020.”
“The global economy is set to contract on an annualized basis by 0.6% and 2.1%, respectively, in the first and second quarters. If a recovery takes root in the third quarter, the global economy could rebound to 4.8% growth, YoY, in 2021.”
“Chief China Economist Robin Xing base case for China’s economy is now 4% growth for 2020 and 7.5% for 2021.”
“In the euro area and the UK, Chief Economist Jacob Nell expects the euro area economy to contract by 5% this year, and the UK’s GDP to contract by 5.1% in 2020. Assuming that the pandemic peaks by April/May, euro area and UK growth could rebound 5.5% and 5.6%, respectively, in 2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: GBP/USD mute with BoE, US jobless claims highly anticipated
The BoE left rates and APP unchanged, as expected. Pound holding on higher ground amid a weaker dollar. US jobless claims are on course to surpass one million amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.
EUR/USD holds above 1.09 on relative market calm, ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD has edged above 1.09 after the US Senate passed the stimulus bill to counter coronavirus, which has taken the lives of over 20,000 people. US jobless claims are set to be in the millions. German GfK consumer confidence plunged to 2.7 and EU leaders speak later.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial Jobless Claims expected to be the highest in the series 53 year history. Estimates for initial jobless benefits range from 1 million to 4 million. Previous highs were 695,000 in October 1982 and 665,000 in March 2009.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial Jobless Claims expected to be the highest in the series 53 year history. Estimates for initial jobless benefits range from 1 million to 4 million. Previous highs were 695,000 in October 1982 and 665,000 in March 2009.