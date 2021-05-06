Copper prices have surged in recent months and are now on the verge of hitting a record high, as optimism over the economic recovery continues. However, mine supply is struggling with both short and long-term challenges. Subsequently, strategists at ANZ Bank forecast copper prices to reach the $10,750 level.
See: Copper set to reach a new record high before the end of Q2 – OCBC
A lack of growth in supply is further tightening the copper market
“Government stimulus measures and rising investment in new energy sectors is expected to drive growth in copper demand in coming years. However, supply-side issues are also contributing to market tightness.”
“The current pipeline of projects likely to start producing in the next few years represents only 2.3% of forecast mine supply. This is well down on previous cycles, including 2010-13 when it reached 12%. Projected capital expenditure is suffering as a consequence. Total capex for expansions in 2021 is expected to be only slightly higher than last year’s level of $15.2 B. This subdued level of growth in supply should keep the copper market tight over the next couple of years.”
“We have raised our short-term target to $10,750/t. This would be a record high. Further gains will rely on continued investment in infrastructure supporting the new energy sector. A strong rises in electric vehicles will also be a prerequisite.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
