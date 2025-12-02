TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Copper rally receives new momentum – Commerzbank

Copper rally receives new momentum – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

According to Shanghai Metals Market, China's leading Copper smelters have agreed to cut production by more than 10% in the coming year. This marks a significant development stemming from the collapse in treatment and refining charges (TC/RC), which smelters traditionally receive for refining Copper ore. The repercussions of this fee decline now appear to be enduring, Commerzbank's Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes.

Copper prices hit record $11,300 amid production talks

"For context, China's top smelters had already held regular discussions last year concerning margin pressures within the industry. At that time, a production cut was considered, but no consensus was reached among producers. Instead, Copper production continued to rise, hitting a record high in June of this year. However, the mounting strain from negative TC/RCs — meaning smelters pay a premium to mining companies to acquire raw materials — has now seemingly become unsustainable."

"For a long time, there were concerns in the market about potential supply shortages due to insufficient raw material availability. We repeatedly pointed out that China's metal production showed no signs of such shortages. However, these fears now appear to be materializing, fueling the already significant rise in Copper prices. On Friday, the price surged by around 2%, and yesterday it climbed further to a record level of approximately $11,300 per ton."

"That said, the production cut has yet to manifest in hard data. The higher the Copper price rises, the more attractive it becomes for smelters that are not participating in the agreed-upon cuts to ramp up their production. Hence, uncertainty remains about how much Copper production in China, the world's leading producer, will actually decline."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD comes under pressure, flirts with 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure, flirts with 1.1600

EUR/USD now faces some renewed downside pressure and challenges the key support at 1.1600 the figure as the Greenback manages to stage a mild comeback despite mixed US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3200

GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3200

GBP/USD now breaches below the 1.3200 support amid its fourth consecutive daily pullback. With markets increasingly convinced the BoE will cut rates this month, the Britisj Pound is struggling to build any real momentum.

Gold turns red near $4,160

Gold turns red near $4,160

Gold remains under pressure on Tuesday, receding toward the $4,160 region per troy, or two-day lows. The precious metal surrenders its earlier gains on the back of the tepid rebound in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields across the curve.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision. 

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers