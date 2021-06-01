Copper Price Today: Bulls struggle below $4.70 hurdle

- Copper bulls take a breather around three-week-old horizontal resistance.
- The receding bullish bias of MACD also suggests pullback.
- 100-SMA restricts immediate downside, bulls can aim for 78.2% Fibonacci retracement on further upside.
Copper fades upside momentum despite posting 0.12% intraday gains around $4.68 on Comex ahead of Tuesday’s European session trading.
In doing so, the red metal justifies recently downbeat MACD and repeated failures to cross a horizontal line from May 12.
Hence, the quote is likely to witness a pullback towards the 100-SMA level of $4.64, a break of which could extend the drop towards $4.60 and the $4.55 supports.
However, the industrial metal bears won’t be convinced unless witnessing sustained trading below 200-SMA near $4.51.
On the contrary, a sustained upside break of the $4.70 immediate resistance line will propel the upward trajectory towards 78.2% Fibonacci retracement of May’s downside, around $4.80.
Other than the technical analysis, soft prints of China PMIs and a crackdown on commodities also test the copper buyers of late.
Price of copper: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.2200, eyes on Eurozone CPI, US PMI
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as bulls take a breather after two-month uptrend. Strong US Treasury yields fail to trigger US dollar rebound amid stimulus hopes. Eurozone inflation eagerly awaited ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
The key drivers for the week ahead
At the start of a new month there are some key questions that investors need to ask themselves. Firstly, will the sell in May go away strategy work in this most unusual of years?