Copper and other industrial metals rose this morning, with easing trade tensions giving metals markets a boost. At a briefing following the talks, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said neither nation wanted their economies to decouple. This marks a substantial cooling of trade tensions between the US and China; however, questions remain for markets as to what the end game will be, as the measure will be operational for 90 days, and what the eventual level of tariffs will be. Uncertainty is still high, and volatility is likely to remain elevated across commodities markets, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.
Gold has dropped more than 2% this morning
"Trading in metals has been volatile since US President Donald Trump's inauguration, with this volatility mostly driven by both comments made by the President and tariff risks. In April, copper saw its worst performance since mid-2022, as signs began to emerge of trade starting to hurt economies, with the US contracting in the first quarter and manufacturing in China’s factory activity showing the biggest contraction since December 2023. Gold, meanwhile, has dropped more than 2% this morning as easing trade tensions between the US and China impacted its safe haven status while the dollar rallied. A ceasefire between India and Pakistan has also buoyed risk sentiment and weighed on gold prices. Still, gold is up by more than 20% so far this year, with Trump’s unpredictable trade policy the key driver for gold so far in 2025."
"The latest data from the Shanghai Futures exchange (SHFE) shows that weekly inventories for all base metals (except lead) fell over the reporting week. Copper stocks fell by 8,602 tonnes for a seventh consecutive week to 80,705 tonnes as of last Friday, the lowest since the week ending on 10 January 2025. The decline was largely driven by recent US tariffs diverting a large flow of copper inventories into the US. Among other metals, aluminium inventories fell by 6,192 tonnes for a sixth straight week to 169,665 tonnes (the lowest since the week ending on 9 February 2024). Nickel and zinc inventories also fell by 3% week-on-week and 2.8% WoW respectively. In contrast, lead inventories rose by 2,718 tonnes for a second consecutive week to 49,504 tonnes."
"The latest positioning data from the CFTC shows that speculators increased their net longs of COMEX copper by 3,325 lots for a fourth consecutive week to 23,338 lots as of 6 May. In precious metals, managed money net longs in COMEX gold decreased by 3,558 lots for a seventh straight week to 112,307 lots over the last reporting week, the least bullish bets since the week ending 27 February 2024. Money managers’ interest in gold remains muted amid record-high prices. Similarly, speculators decreased net longs of silver by 1,004 lots after reporting gains for three consecutive weeks to 30,248 lots as of Tuesday."
EUR/USD holds sizeable losses on 1.1100 as US, China agree to cut tariffs
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a month on 1.1100 in the European session on Monday. US and China have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause and substantially lowered tariff rates, boosting the US Dollar.
GBP/USD remains heavy near 1.3200 on unabated USD demand
GBP/USD stays deep in the red near 1.3200 in European trading on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from the US-China agreement on substantially lowering tariffs and pausing them for 90 days, causing the pair to incur steep losses.
Gold slumps below $3,250 as risk flows dominate markets
Gold starts the new week under heavy bearish pressure and trades below $3,250, losing more than 2% on the day. Improving risk mood on the announcement of the US and China agreeing to significantly lower and pause reciprocal tariffs drags XAU/USD lower.
Five fundamentals: Markets eye trade war, Oil-related geopolitics and three US consumer figures Premium
Sino-American trade relations and other deals remain at the top of the agenda. A deal between the US and Iran and Russia-Ukraine talks could upend Oil markets. US Retail Sales, inflation and consumer sentiment are set to trigger significant moves.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.