Copper has the 2011 high at $10190 in its crosshairs – Credit Suisse

After surging above its $9617 cycle high, copper (LME) is set to look for a move to the 2011 high at $10190 – and eventually higher in due course, strategists at Credit Suisse appraise.

Copper to avoid a range-trade phase as holds off $8985

“Copper has freshly broken above its $9617 cycle high, which completed a bullish ‘triangle’ continuation pattern for a resumption of its core bull trend, with resistance seen next at the psychological $10000 level and eventually the key high of 2011 at $10190, which we expect to be reached or even broken during the next 1-3 months.”

“Above $10190 would then open the door for a move toward the psychological $11000 mark, which we would expect to cap the market, at least temporarily.”

“The 63-day average at $8985 needs to hold to avoid a renewed period of trading-range, which is not our base case.”