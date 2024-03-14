Copper fundamentals over the coming decade are incredibly exciting – TDS

Economists at TD Securities expect Copper to embark on a significant race higher in the long run.
The timing could be ripe for a multi-year rally to kick-off
This is not the breakout you are looking for – it is a litmus test. Copper fundamentals over the coming decade are incredibly exciting, with a supercycle seemingly locked in.
And, signs that Copper markets have finally entered into a period of structural deficits suggest the timing could be ripe for a multi-year rally to kick off.
