- COIN stock dropped 11.4% on Monday.
- Bitcoin is trading at $22,439, down 6.4% in 24 hours.
- Celsius banning withdrawals has caused a major crypto sell-off.
Coinbase (COIN), the largest US crypto exchange, plummeted 11.4% on Monday and looks set to lose even more ground in Tuesday's premarket. The primary reason for the sell-off has been the cratering of the entire crypto market as the Celsius Network, known for handing out staggering levels of interest on crypto deposits, closed its withdrawal window over the weekend.
Read more stock market research
Despite Bitcoin and much of the rest of the crypto market beginning to reverse higher early Tuesday morning (EST), COIN stock is down another 1.6% to $51.18 at the time of writing. There is some talk on social media that Bitcoin may have bottomed at 10 PM EST Monday night near $21,033. BTC is off more than 52% year to date, while Coinbase stock is off 79% over the same period.
Coinbase Stock News: Celsius reminds investors of Luna crash
The elephant in the room is the Celsius shake-up. Celsius Network paused all withdrawals on Sunday and at present has still not changed the policy. Citing "extreme market conditions", Celsius sent a note to its 1.5 million customers, who up until recently held more than $11 billion in crypto on the network, explaining the withdrawal halt. The memo said, "We are taking this necessary action for the benefit of our entire community in order to stabilize liquidity and operations while we take steps to preserve and protect assets."
The action may have stablized the assets held by Celsius, but it horrified the market. Just weeks ago the Luna network collapsed after its stablecoin could not hold its $1 peg.
All this news is worrisome for Coinbase investors, because a fearful market means heavy selling at lower prices rather and a reduction in active users who may never return.
Back in May, Coinbase reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the first quarter, which missed the consensus $1.48 billion by 21%. The earnings per share (EPS) loss of $-1.26 took analysts off guard as they had expected positive earnings per share of $0.91. The US exchange reported EPS of $3.80 in Q1 2021.
Coinbase's shattered share price is just the latest in a number of issues affecting the exchange. Only last week it was reported that an anonymous petition on the Mirror.xyz platform said to be from employees was calling for the dismissal of top executives. Chief operating officer Emilie Choi, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee, and chief people officer LJ Brock were specified as causing egregious internal strategic errors like hiring new employees only to then rescind the offers before the new employees' first day.
Coinbase Stock Forecast: Trading for less than 2x cash
COIN stock has been in a downtrend since going public more than a year ago, and there is no reason to think it is even near its bottom yet. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator demonstrates that price action looks to continue its descent in the near term. However, the company had about $6.12 billion in cash at the end of its most recent quarter, so that would equate to approximately $27.58 per share. That is FXStreet's ultimate bottom. It should be noted that the average analyst still has a price target of $149.17 on COIN stock.
The 4-hour chart below shows that Coinbase shares are trending down toward the May 12 low at $40.84, although they still have a ways to go. Since this is fairly close to $$27.58 in dollar terms, we think it serves as a decent entry point. Getting too much below $40.84 would mean it was trading for the cash on its balance sheet and not much more. It is already trading for less than two times cash! At its current share price, it is already a prime target for a takeover.
COIN 4-hour chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD holds in positive territory above 1.0450 on Tuesday as the dollar stays on the back foot following Monday's impressive rally. The data from the euro area showed that the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved modestly in June. Eyes on US PPI data.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, paring back gains following unimpressive UK employment data. The ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 3.8% in April. The US dollar bulls take a breather amid a relatively better market mood.
Gold recovers from multi-week low, upside potential seems limited
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,810 region and staged a solid rebound from a near four-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. The XAUUSD built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed to the $1,830 area during the early part of the European session.
Can this recovery signal lead to a 15% bounce for Shiba Inu price?
Shiba Inu price has been stuck producing lower lows since October 28, 2021. The market conditions worsened as the LUNA-UST peg fell apart in May 2022 and the most recent crash was caused by a string of events.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!