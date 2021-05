COIN Price Prediction: Coinbase Global Inc stock surges higher as Wall Street analysts weigh in

Even though the crypto markets rebounded over the last couple of days, many analysts are warning that prices have yet to stabilize. If this is true, it does align with Mizhuo’s warning about continued volatility for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum , and Coinbase and crypto investors may still experience some turbulence ahead.

Earlier in the week Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Coinbase, and issued a price target of $306 per share. Now, JPMorgan has joined in the fun with a rating of overweight and a very generous price target of $371 , which represents a 53% upside from Tuesday’s closing price. The two bullish outlooks from these behemoths in the banking industry seemed to be enough to convince investors that the stock is currently trading at a discount. There was one bearish warning from Japanese mega bank Mizuho, which is forecasting an extended crypto winter it thinks could affect Coinbase for the rest of this year. Mizuho decreased its price target on Coinbase from $315 down to $225.

NASDAQ:COIN extended its rebound on Tuesday even as the broader crypto prices remained unsettled, which may be a signal that investors are beginning to separate the two markets. Shares of Coinbase gained 7.59% on Tuesday, to close the trading session at $242.41 . Shares are still down nearly 30% since the first day of trading in mid-April, as the stock continues to try to gain traction amongst both retail and institutional investors. Coinbase has now rebounded by 10% over the past week, as the popular crypto exchange seems to have finally found a post-IPO support level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.