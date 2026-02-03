CNY: Measured appreciation path expected – OCBC

The report by Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong from OCBC Bank, indicates that a sub-Bloomberg consensus USDCNY fix signals a growing tolerance for RMB strength. However, authorities appear committed to a measured and orderly appreciation path for the Renminbi (CNY). The report emphasizes the importance of maintaining orderly market dynamics.

Authorities favor orderly RMB appreciation

"A sub-Bloomberg consensus USDCNY fix signals growing tolerance for RMB strength, but authorities still appear committed to a measured, orderly RMB appreciation path."

"This approach aims to prevent markets from rushing to offload USD in a disorderly manner, thereby avoiding any abrupt price fluctuations and ensuring orderly market dynamics."

