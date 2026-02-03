New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate rises to 5.4% in Q4 vs. 5.3% expected

New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate rose to 5.4% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 from 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the official data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday. The figure came in above the market consensus of 5.3%.

Furthermore, New Zealand’s Employment Change arrived at 0.5% in Q4, up from 0% in Q3, compared with the consensus forecast of 0.3%. The participation rate in New Zealand increased to 70.5% in Q4, compared to 70.3% in the previous reading.

Market reaction to the New Zealand’s employment data

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading 0.04% lower on the day to trade at 0.6045.