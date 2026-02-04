The USD/JPY pair gains momentum to around 155.85 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) amid political uncertainty in Japan. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will not publish the January employment report on Friday as scheduled due to the partial government shutdown that began on Saturday.

Markets brace for heightened volatility ahead of a snap general election on Sunday. Meanwhile, fiscal concerns on the back of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's reflationary policies could undermine the JPY against the USD. Takaichi has pledged to suspend the consumption tax on food for two years if her Liberal Democratic Party wins the snap election.

Markets remain alert for potential intervention from Japanese authorities. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that she will continue to closely coordinate with US authorities as needed, based on a joint Japan and US statement issued in September last year, and respond appropriately. Intervention fears could boost the Japanese Yen and act as a headwind for the pair in the near term.

On the other hand, shifting expectations for US Federal Reserve (Fed) leadership could support the Greenback. US President Donald Trump nominated former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh to serve as the next Chairman of the US central bank. Traders anticipate a slower pace of interest rate cuts under his tenure and a focus on shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.