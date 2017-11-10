CME Group FedWatch's December hike probability eased below 90% post-FOMC minutes

CME Group FedWatch's December hike probability eased below 90% post-FOMC minutesBy Eren Sengezer
After the FOMC published the minutes of its September meeting, the probability of a 25 bps rate hike in December eased to 86.7% from 91.7% according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool.
Although the minutes revealed that many Fed officials saw another rate hike warranted this year, the fact that policymakers also voiced their concerns over the probability of inflation softness not being temporary seems to have hurt the expectations of a rate hike. Moreover, the statement also showed that some officials wanted to delay hikes until inflation was picked up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.