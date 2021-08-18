- Lucid Group stock tumbles again on Tuesday, down 1%.
- LCID, formerly CCIV, stock struggling as Tesla comes under the spotlight.
- Tesla stock suffers a 3% fall after a tough fall on Monday.
Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), formerly known as the SPAC Churchill Capital (CCIV), continue to disappoint loyal investors as the electric vehicle sector took a bit of a hit this week. Tesla has been the main culprit with Reuters reporting on two potentially negative news stories that have hit the Tesla share price pretty hard. First, it was news of Tesla's autopilot system being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The situation worsened on Wednesday when reports appeared that two US senators want the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla.
"Tesla and Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities...put Tesla drivers – and all of the traveling public – at risk of serious injury or death," Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in a letter to newly appointed FTC Chair Lina Khan. Tesla stock understandably fell sharply on Monday and Tuesday, and where Tesla goes other electric vehicle stocks tend to follow.
Lucid Group closed on Tuesday at $22.56, breaking out of the long term uptrend channel and in the process hitting the point of control at $22.43. The point of control is the price at which the highest volume has occurred – an equilibrium of sorts.
Lucid Group key statistics
|Market Cap
|$38 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$6 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|N/A
|
Price/Book
|3.26
|Price/Sales
|N/A
|Gross Margin
|N/A
|Net Margin
|N/A
|EBITDA
|-$5.733 million
|52 week high
|$64.86
|52 week low
|$9.60
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
LCID (CCIV) stock forecast
We will use both tickers for now as the old Churchill Capital still garners some attention despite the recent name and ticker change. The nice uptrend channel now looks to be in jeopardy after Tuesday's break lower. Not a definite move just yet and it may turn out to be a buy-the-dip opportunity. The low at $20.90 from July 19 is the level we really want to see holding. Otherwise this will be a lower low and end the bullish trend. Failure to break this, and we can start to dream of higher prices again. Tesla will set the tone for the sector as ever and in particular with the news flow surrounding that one. We wrote earlier that it may be time to test a buy the dip strategy in Tesla (see here). If so, then that should follow through with Lucid also.
Buying dips is always tricky, but if the long-term trend is in your favour, then it should make things easier. Lucid needs to break the short-term 9-day moving average at $23.38 and then the high from late July at $29.03 can be targeted. Buying around current levels sub-$23 means using a break of $20.90 as your stop, as we mentioned that this ends any bullish sentiment.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above critical 1.17 level ahead of Fed meeting minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, attempting recovery from the drops it suffered due to concerns about covid and weaker global growth. The safe-haven dollar awaits the Fed's meeting minutes. Eurozone inflation was confirmed at 2.2% YoY in July.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 after weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750 after UK CPI missed estimates with 2% in July. Worries about global growth are weighing on sentiment. Investors await the Fed's meeting minutes and hints about tapering.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Millions of dollars flow into Cardano ahead of Alonzo hard fork
Cardano price movements can be explained by the potential of an upcoming smart contract upgrade by mid-September. Cardano-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.3 million ahead of the Alonzo hard fork event.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?