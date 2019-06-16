Chinese state media warns retaliation against US tariffs could ‘become routine’ – South China Morning Post

Chinese newsletter recently spotted social media updates form a state media handle playing down chances of any fruitful results of G20 meeting between the US and Chinese leaders while also stating that the retaliating measures to the US tariffs will continue.

Taoran Notes, a social media account affiliated with China's official newspaper Economic Daily, recently warned that the countermeasures Beijing is taking against Washington’s increased tariffs and technology containment strategy could “become routine”.

The social media update also played down expectations that an anticipated meeting between the Chinese and US leaders later this month could get trade negotiations back on track.

The news report further stated that the updates also listed areas where China could strike back against the duties and other moves such as a ban on US companies supplying technology to Huawei. Those areas included exports of rare earth metals, which are used in nearly all hi-tech products, and its “unreliable” entities list.