Governor of China's Hubei: Agonised by coronavirus outbreak; risk-off at full steam

Wang Xiaodong, Governor of China's Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak began, said over the weekend, he feels “agonized” and responsible for the outbreak.

Despite easing pressures, medical supplies are still tight, Wang added.

Meanwhile, amid the latest update on the coronavirus situation, China reports that 30,453 people are under medical observation and at risk of coronavirus.

Further, 769 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed, taking the count of the people affected to 2,744.

China’s National Health Commission reported 137 severe cases, 24 new deaths (24 cases in Hubei Province), and newly cured discharged cases. 2 cases, 3806 suspected cases were newly added.

Additional Details:

“A total of confirmed cases were reported from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan: 8 cases from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 5 cases from Macao Special Administrative Region, and 4 cases from Taiwan.

In addition, accumulative confirmed cases were reported from abroad: 7 in Thailand, 3 in Japan, 3 in South Korea, 3 in the United States, 2 in Vietnam, 4 in Singapore, 3 in Malaysia, 1 in Nepal, 3 in France, and 4 in Australia.”