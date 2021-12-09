Chinese CPI rises at fastest pace since August 2020

Both the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Indexis that are released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China have been released as follows:

November CPI 2.3% YoY (Reuters poll +2.5% ).

November CPI+0.4% MoM (Reuters poll +0.3%).

November PPI +12.9 pct from a year ago (Reuters poll +12.4 pct).

November PPI 0.0 pct from the previous month.

The Aussie dollar, which can at times react to Chinese data, (China is Australia's largest export customer), has perked up a little on the data but has only moved a few pips higher.

About the Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China and was the most key of the two data releases today. It is a measure of retail price variations within a representative basket of goods and services. The result is a comprehensive summary of the results extracted from the urban consumer price index and rural consumer price index.

The purchasing power of the CNY is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A substantial consumer price index increase would indicate that inflation has become a destabilizing factor in the economy, potentially prompting The People’s Bank of China to tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.