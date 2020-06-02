China's Xi: Will step up capability to test infectious diseases

China will improve the public health emergency monitoring system and will step its up capability to test infectious diseases, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the state television on Tuesday.

"Will enhance research and development of new traditional Chinese medicine," Xi added, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.5% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was down 0.21% on the day at 97.60.