China's Vice Premier Liu He: Will work with US to follow through on deal after signing of phase-one

The US-China phase-one trade deal will benefit both countries and the world, China’s Vice Premier Liu He said, according to Xinhua news agency.

"After the signing of the phase-one deal, China and the US will work together to follow through on the deal and obtain tangible results," Liu He added. "Phase-one deal will help maintain world peace, stability and prosperity. US and China can work together to achieve win-win relationship despite differences in politics, economic models."

These comments failed to help market sentiment improve. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 2% on the day at 1.780%.