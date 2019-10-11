China’s trade sources: China offers to completely remove requirement for forced joint ventures by Jan 2020

Fox News quotes some Chinese sources with the knowledge of the trade discussions, as saying that China is offering to completely remove the requirement for forced joint ventures by January 2020.

The sources added that Beijing would like to see if further tariffs could be suspended or rolled back, adding that “we will see if that is enough for the US trade team”.

The risk sentiment remains elevated on increased trade deal hopes, especially after the above-mentioned concessions likely on the cards. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are up 3% while USD/JPY hovers near three-week highs of 108.49.