China’s Securities Regulator: Looking to give foreign investors more access to futures market

Comments from China’s Securities Regulator are crossing the wires that the world’s second largest economy is looking to give foreign investors more access to futures market.

The regulator also said that they will accelerate the launch of TSR 20 rubber, rice and fertilizer futures.

“China will encourage state owned enterprises, private companies and institutional investors to invest in futures products,” Lu Dongsheng, Director General of CSRC’s Futures Department said at the Shanghai Derivatives Market Forum.