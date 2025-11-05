China’s RatingDog Services PMI drops to 52.6 in October, as expected
China's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 52.6 in October from 52.9 in September, the latest data published by RatingDog showed on Wednesday.
The data matched the market forecast of 52.6 in the reported period.
AUD/USD reaction to China’s Services PMI
The Chinese proxy, the Australian Dollar (AUD), remains heavy following the Chinese data, with AUD/USD losing 0.31% on the day to 0.6470, as of writing.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|-0.37%
|0.11%
|0.25%
|0.18%
|-0.28%
|EUR
|0.11%
|0.08%
|-0.26%
|0.21%
|0.36%
|0.31%
|-0.20%
|GBP
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.30%
|0.13%
|0.24%
|0.20%
|-0.29%
|JPY
|0.37%
|0.26%
|0.30%
|0.45%
|0.59%
|0.52%
|0.03%
|CAD
|-0.11%
|-0.21%
|-0.13%
|-0.45%
|0.14%
|0.07%
|-0.42%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.36%
|-0.24%
|-0.59%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|-0.56%
|NZD
|-0.18%
|-0.31%
|-0.20%
|-0.52%
|-0.07%
|0.07%
|-0.49%
|CHF
|0.28%
|0.20%
|0.29%
|-0.03%
|0.42%
|0.56%
|0.49%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.