China’s RatingDog Services PMI drops to 52.6 in October, as expected

China's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 52.6 in October from 52.9 in September, the latest data published by RatingDog showed on Wednesday.

The data matched the market forecast of 52.6 in the reported period.

AUD/USD reaction to China’s Services PMI

The Chinese proxy, the Australian Dollar (AUD), remains heavy following the Chinese data, with AUD/USD losing 0.31% on the day to 0.6470, as of writing.