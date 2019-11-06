China’s Pres. Xi’s Brazil trip ‘may be too soon’ for China to sign partial US trade war deal - SCMP

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) carries the latest headlines, citing sources that the Chinese President Xi's visit to Brazil next week may be too soon to sign a Phase One trade deal with the US.

Earlier today, Fox News reported the US Senate Finance Communications Director Chuck Grassley, as saying that Phase One China trade deal will be "possibly" signed in Iowa.

The uncertainty around the Phase One trade deal signing, with the removal of US tariffs remaining a sticking point on the Chinese side, continues to temper the risk sentiment in early Europe. USD/JPY breaches the 109.00 support while Treasury yields drop over 1% across the curve.