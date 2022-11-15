China’s October Retail Sales YoY, declined sharply to -0.5% vs. 1.0% expected and 2.5% previous while Industrial Production YoY came in at 5.0% and 5.2% estimated and 6.3% prior.
Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment YoY eased to 5.8% in October vs 5.9% expected and 5.9% last.
Market reaction
The Australian dollar remains little changed on the release of the discouraging Chinese data. The AUD/USD pair is holding steady on the day at 0.6695, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD keeps range near 0.6700 on China data disappointment
AUDUSD is trading on the back foot near 0.6700, as investors assess the latest RBA minutes and the disappointing Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. The US Dollar keeps the upper hand amid a cautious market mood. US PPI data in focus.
USDJPY rebounds firmly from 140.00 on Japan’s negative GDP, US Retail Sales eyed
The USDJPY pair has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed in a 140.00-140.20 range after the Japanese Cabinet Office reported a negative growth rate in economic activities. Going forward, the US Retail Sales data will be of utmost importance.
Gold: Doji, Fedspeak tease bears below $1,800
Gold price (XAUUSD) remains depressed at around $1,770 while justifying the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation, as well as sluggish market conditions, during Tuesday’s Asian session.
Shiba Inu price might fall to new lows this year
Shiba Inu could be in the beginning stages of a much larger decline. If the bulls step in soon, a sweep-the-lows event will likely occur. Key levels have been defined to assess SHIB's next potential target.
The UK October data barrage
This week, Cable traders will have a lot to look at. Of course the big event later in the week is the long anticipated Autumn Budget that is expected to be released on Thursday. It's not expected to be such a controversial affair this time around.