China’s NPC: Willing to solve concerns with the US through consultation and dialogue

A spokesperson of China’s National People's Congress (NPC) commented on the additional 10% tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on Chinese imports on Tuesday.
Key quotes
China, US both committed to making lives of their people better.
Trade between both is mutually beneficial in nature.
Trade between countries should follow World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
Trade disputes should be solved within WTO framework.
Hope that the US, China will move in same direction through equal consulation.
Hope both can find solution on equal footing,
China ready to work more closely with other countries to safeguard the hard-earned multilateral trading system.
Willing to solve concerns with the US through consultation and dialogue but will not accept threats and oppression.
We will firmly defend our sovereignty, security, development interests.
Hope we will go back to right track of solving problems.
Natural for there to be some disagreements, but important that respect each other's core interest and major concerns.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the red near 0.6200 amid US-Sino trade war fears
AUD/USD retains its negative bias, hovering near 0.6200 after the dovish RBA Minutes, which showed that policymakers placed weight on downside risks to the economy. The escalating US-China trade war and renenwed US Dollar buying overshadow in-line Australian Retail Sales, weighing further on the Aussie.
USD/JPY trims losses to regain 149.00 as risk aversion lifts the US Dollar
USD/JPY pares losses to regain 149.00 early Tuesday as US President Trump's tariffs fuel risk aversion and lift the haven demand for the US Dollar. However, BoJ rate hike expectations and global tariff war fear continue to support the safe-haven Japanese Yen, keeping upside limited.
Gold: Struggle with $2,900 extends despite escalating tariff war
Gold price is treading water below $2,900 early Tuesday, consolidating the recent upswing before the next push higher. Markets remain risk-averse as a global tariff war seems inevitable, with US President Donald Trump affirming 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico effective on Tuesday while he already signed the order to raise China tariffs to 20%.
ETH sellers mount $1.8B resistance as tariffs nullify bullish catalysts from Trump and Ethereum Foundation
Ethereum price dipped 16% to hit $2,100 on Monday, after climbing 15% from $2,200 to $2,550 hours after Trump confirmed the inclusion of ETH in a proposed US Crypto Strategic Reserve.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.