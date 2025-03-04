China’s NPC: Willing to solve concerns with the US through consultation and dialogue

A spokesperson of China’s National People's Congress (NPC) commented on the additional 10% tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on Chinese imports on Tuesday.

China, US both committed to making lives of their people better.

Trade between both is mutually beneficial in nature.

Trade between countries should follow World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

Trade disputes should be solved within WTO framework.

Hope that the US, China will move in same direction through equal consulation.

Hope both can find solution on equal footing,

China ready to work more closely with other countries to safeguard the hard-earned multilateral trading system.

Willing to solve concerns with the US through consultation and dialogue but will not accept threats and oppression.

We will firmly defend our sovereignty, security, development interests.

Hope we will go back to right track of solving problems.

Natural for there to be some disagreements, but important that respect each other's core interest and major concerns.