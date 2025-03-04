China’s Commerce Ministry will take necessary countermeasures on Donald Trump's higher tariffs

China’s Commerce Ministry said early Tuesday that the country vowed to take “necessary countermeasures” to safeguard China’s legitimate rights and interests. The ministry reiterated its firm opposition to the US move to impose another 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting on Tuesday.
The Commerce Ministry spokesperson said that the US disregarded facts, international trade rules, and the voices of various parties, and such a move is a typical example of unilateralism and bullying.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is down 0.12% on the day at 0.6212.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the red near 0.6200 after RBA Minutes, Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD retains its negative bias, hovering near 0.6200 after the dovish RBA Minutes, which showed that policymakers placed weight on downside risks to the economy. The escalating US-China trade war overshadows in-line Australian Retail Sales, weighing further on the Aussie despite a subdued US Dollar.
USD/JPY stays heavy near 149.00 amid risk aversion
USD/JPY holds sizeable losses near 149.00 early Tuesday, reacting to Trump's threat to Japan regarding the likely Yen devaluation. Further, BoJ rate hike expectations and fears over a global tariff war spur risk aversion and benefit the safe-haven Japanese Yen, keeping the pair undermined.
Gold price consolidates below $2,900 mark amid tariff concerns
Gold price preserves the previous day's recovery gains from a three-week low but remains below $2,900 amid concerns over Trump's tariff policies and global trade war fears. Moreover, geopolitical risks might continue to fuel safe-haven demand for the bullion.
Markets take a swan dive as Trump’s tariff tirade spooks investors
On Monday, Wall Street took a swan dive straight into the plunge tank, rattled by President Trump’s latest tariff bombshell. With levies on Canada and Mexico set to kick in on Tuesday, investors hit the panic button, sending stocks into a tailspin.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.