China’s NDRC: Will oppose anyone's attempt to use Chinese rare earths products to suppress China's development

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Chinese state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), as it responds to the question about rare earths.

The NDRC said that it will study and roll out relevant polices as soon as possible.

China will oppose anyone's attempt to use Chinese rare earths products to suppress China's development, the Commission added.

Further, the state planner noted that China is willing to satisfy global demand for rare earths and aims to shorten negative list for foreign investment.