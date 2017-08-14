China’s NBS: Stable economic performance should continue in H2By Dhwani Mehta
China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) out with the employment data and also its thoughts, following the release the Chinese data dump:
The unemployment rate in urban areas stands at 5.1% in July
China created 8.5mn new jobs ins January-July
Overheated property market has cooled somewhat
Stable economic performance should continue in H2
